Meerkats Predict Nigeria Vs England Round Of 16 Clash

A group of mystic Meerkats at Drusillas Park in Sussex have predicted that England’s Lionesses will beat Nigeria’s Super Falcons in Monday’s 2023 women’s World Cup round of 16 clash.

Using two buckets of treats with each team’s flag on, the meerkats choose which one they would prefer to eat from.

The bucket with the most meerkats surrounding it wins.

Now, the meerkats have predicted England will over the Falcons.

Head Keeper Gemma Romanis said: “We’ve got lots of football fans in the team and always like to get behind the squad and show our support.

“We’ve been doing this for a while now and the meerkats get so excited when they see us setting it up – even our new baby, Reggie who is only a couple of months old was in on the action. We are so proud of our Lionesses so it would be amazing for England to win as the meerkats have predicted!”

Gemma continued: “They sometimes take a while to settle on a decision with interest in each of the buckets, but…