Messi Joined Inter Miami For Convenience –Aguero

Manchester City legend, Sergio Aguero believes Lionel Messi may have been tired of high-level football and thus decided to join Inter Miami, where he can play and relax.

Recall that Messi moved to Inter Miami last month after rejecting a world-record contract from Saudi Arabian club, Al Hilal.

However, in a chat with Stake, the former Man City star said that Messi joined Major League Soccer (MLS) for family reasons.

“I think that at the end of this stage, with the age that Leo [Lionel Messi] and Cristiano are, and many players aged 32 and 33, maybe they are tired of so much demand to be at a high level.

“I think that Leo opted for him and his family to be well and to be able to play as relaxed as possible; and in the other case if he had been playing in Europe, obviously that the requirement is different and so he can’t play his last years the way he wanted, which is to enjoy, right?

“And obviously, I think that between Miami and Arabia, I think he chose Miami for…