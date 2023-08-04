Musk Could Have Bought Sports Teams With Twitter Losses

With recent announcements of Twitter, now X, losing $29bn profit, Liberty Marketing has taken a look at what sports teams the owner Elon Musk could’ve bought with this huge loss.

Musk could’ve bought the top F1, NBA, NFL and football team for $21.02bn, less than what he’s lost on his Twitter investment since purchasing it in October 2022.

Since October, Musk has lost $29bn on Twitter. This loss could’ve instead bought him the Ferrari F1 team, Real Madrid football team, Washington Commanders NFL team and the Dallas Cowboys NBA team.

The top five football teams in the world; Real Madrid, Manchester United, Liverpool, Barcelona and Manchester City, combined, would be worth $27.45bn according to Forbes, which is $1.55bn less than what Musk has already lost on his Twitter investment.

The research, commissioned by Liberty Marketing, shows that Musk could’ve also purchased the top 10 F1 teams at $13.5bn, less than…