Oparanozie Fit To Battle England –Waldrum

Super Falcons striker, Desire Oparanozie has been given the green light to face England in the round of 16 of the ongoing 2023 Women’s World Cup.

This was confirmed by the Falcons coach, Randy Waldrum on Friday.

Recall that Oparanozie missed all the group matches the Super Falcons played against Canada, Australia and Republic of Ireland due to injury.

However, Waldrum has declared Oparanozie fit to face England in round of 16 on Monday.

“She (Oparanozie )is fit now and should play some part against England,” the coach disclosed.

Oparanozie will be another option to lead the Falcons attack after Asisat Oshoala and Ifeoma Onumonu have manned this position at the World Cup.

