Paz Is A Quality Player –Ancelotti

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has described Argentine midfielder Nico Paz as quality player after witnessing the youngster up close in first team training.

Paz plays for Group 2 Real Madrid Castilla but he has had the chance to impress Ancelotti during the preseason.

He featured in the friendly matches against Serie A outfit AC Milan and Premier League giant Manchester United.

Ancelotti stated that the 18 year old is very talented.

“He’s doing very well and he’s very talented,” Mundo Deportivo quoted Ancelotti as saying

“He looks like a first team player but you don’t have to put too much pressure on him because he’s progressing. He has all the qualities to play for Real Madrid in the future.”

Paz got two goals in 18 Primera Federacion games last season.

Real Madrid were second in Laliga last season with 78 points from 38 games.

