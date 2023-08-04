Sahara Group Foundation Go-Recycling Offers Cash For Waste

Go-Recycling, a recycling exchange hub initiative by Sahara Group Foundation, Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF)` and Wecyclers is offering cash incentives to residents of Lagos state in exchange for recyclable waste materials. The project which is aimed at promoting sustainable environmental practices across Lagos state, has so far launched four recycling exchange hubs in the state, out of the twelve expected to be established before the end of the year.

The hubs which are located in the following areas: Isolo LCDA, Osolo Way, Aswani Road; Igando-Ikotun LCDA, Ikotun-Idimu Road, Off Egbe Road; Lagos Island LCDA, 173 Adeniji Adele Road; and Onigbogbon LCDA, 30 Kudira Abiola Way, Oregun, Ikeja, are open during weekdays from 9am-5pm.

Hub representatives are available on-site to receive recyclables, providing guidance, and share insight on how recycling can help transform our lives and impact our environment sustainably.

Recyclables such as pet plastics, pure water…