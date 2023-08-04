There’s No Diphtheria Disease Outbreak In Kano -NNL Assures Ahead Relegation Playoffs

Organisers of the second-tier Nigeria National League, NNL, have spoken in strong words that there’s no Diphtheria disease outbreak in Kano, the ancient Northern City slated to host the 2022/2023 NNL Relegation Playoffs, thus, dismissing as ‘spurious’ reports in a section of the media suggesting there is a ‘spread of the disease in Kano, Completesports.com reports.

Shortly after the government of Kano State graciously gave the nod to host the NNL relegation playoffs at the Sani Abacha Stadium, unconfirmed reports made the rounds that the disease has engulfed the entire State.

George Aluo, Chairman of NNL, labelled such news as ‘false’, pointing out that he made efforts to confirm the safety of hosting the playoffs in Kano and that his inquiries from the National Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, indicate that Kano is ‘safe’.

“We are in touch with the NCDC to get the right information on the situation and there is no such censor that we should not go to Kano, ”…