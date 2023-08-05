2023 WWC: England Forward Chloe Wary Of ‘Difficult Opponent’ Super Falcons

England forward Chloe Kelly reckoned the Super Falcons will be a difficult opponent for the European champions.

The Lionesses will take on Randy Waldrum’s side in a Round of 16 contest at the Lang Park, Brisbane on Monday.

Sarina Wiegman’s side underlined their title credentials by claiming a comprehensive 6-1 win against China on Wednesday.

The result extended the European champions unbeaten run in the competition following narrow wins against Haiti and Denmark.

The Super Falcons too are unbeaten in Australia and New Zealand with one win and two draws.

Chloe recognised the Super Falcons threat and predicted they will be a tough nut to crack.

“We’re looking forward to it,”Chloe told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“A different test again and in world football playing against different opposition is amazing so we’re all looking forward to it.”

