2023 WWC: Tanzania Federation Hails Super Falcons

President of the Tanzania Football Federation, Wallace Karia has congratulated the Super Falcons for reaching the Round of 16 at the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup finals in Australia and New Zealand.

In a letter to President of NFF, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau, Karia wrote: “On behalf of the Executive Committee of the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF), I would like to take this opportunity to warmly congratulate Nigeria team (Super Falcons) for qualifying to the FIFA Women’s World Cup round of 16. Last 16 is a solid statement to world football that Africa is no longer a push-over in women football.

Read Also: 2023 WWC: ‘We Will Give Everything’ — Alozie Fires Warning To England Ahead Last-16 Clash

“A class shown by Super Falcons indicated that Africa has capacity to conquer world football, and it’s a matter of time to put that into record. We are praying for you to win the coming match. We believe that commitment shown by your team is a direct ticket to quarter…