Boniface Scores In Leverkusen’s 4-0 Win Vs West Ham

Nigerian striker Victor Boniface scores his first goal for Bayer Leverkusen in their 4-0 win against West Ham in a pre-season game on Saturday.

Boniface, who joined Leverkusen from Belgian side Union SG this summer, scored in the 38th minute to make it 3-0.

The 22-year-old received a long pass from his teammate Florian Wirtz and hit an impressive volley into the far corner.

After an impressive outing for Leverkusen, Boniface was replaced with 13 minutes left in the game.

Meanwhile, Leverkusen are away to FC Teutonia 05 Ottensen in the first round of the DFB Cup on Saturday 12 August.

Last season Boniface netted nine goals in 37 appearances for Union SG in the Belgian topflight.



