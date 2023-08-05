Community Shield: We Know What We Need To Do To Beat Man City —Arteta

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta has said the Gunners know what they need to do to beat Manchester City in Sunday’s FA Community Shield at Wembley stadium on Sunday.

Treble winners City and Arsenal will get the new campaign off when they clash in the traditional curtain raiser.

Despite trailing Arsenal in most part of last season, Pep Guardiola’s men eventually pipped the North London club to the league title.

They defeated Manchester United in the FA Cup before edging Inter Milan to land a first-ever Champions League title.

Looking forward to Sunday’s toe, Arteta expressed excitement at the prospect of challenging for another trophy.

“We’re very excited to play a final and have the opportunity to win a trophy against a team that is the team to beat,” Arsenal.com quoted Arteta as saying

“They were the best team in Europe last season, and we know what the standards are and how we need to win the game, but we’re very excited.

“They’ve shown their consistency over the…