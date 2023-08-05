Gvardiol Joins Man City On Five-Year Deal

Manchester City have announced the signing of Croatia international Josko Gvardiol from Bundesliga club RB Leipzig.

The Treble winners confirmed Gvardiol‘s signing in a statement released on Saturday.

“Manchester City are delighted to confirm the signing of Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig on a five-year deal.

“The 21-year-old becomes the second signing of the summer transfer window ahead of the 2023/24 campaign, following in the footsteps of fellow Croatian international Mateo Kovacic.

“Like Kovacic, Gvardiol began his senior career at Dinamo Zagreb, a breeding ground for some of the most talented Croatian players ever produced.

“During two seasons in his homeland, he won two Croatian League titles, one Croatian Cup and a Croatian Super Cup before moving to RB Leipzig in Germany.

“Gvardiol made 87 appearances for the Red Bulls across the 2021/22 and 2022/23 campaigns, scoring five goals and winning two DFB-Pokal trophies.

Also read: Chelsea Can Finish In Top Four Next…