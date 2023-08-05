Ikukuoma Sports Development Foundation Signs MoU With NLO

Nigeria Nationwide League One (NLO) has signed a Memorandum Of Understanding (MoU) with Ikukuoma Sports Development Foundation led by its Founder/ President, High Chief Summers Nwokie, towards staging the maiden edition of NLO Super Cup in Owerri, Imo State.

Both parties put sealed the MoU on Friday at the corporate office of Ikukuoma Sports Development Foundation in the presence of NLO top brass, His Excellency, Silas Agara, Chief Operating Officer, Olushola Ogunnowo, officials of Imo Football Association, Ikukuoma Sports Development Foundation and journalists.

In his welcome address during the epoch-making occasion, the Founder/ President, of Ikukuoma Sports Development Foundation, High Chief Summers Nwokie said that it was his passion for football and humanitarian commitments that prompted him to sponsor the NLO Super Cup Championship and it was borne out of the success story of his pet club, Ikukuoma FC of Mbaise, Imo State.

