Senegal To Face D’Tigress In AfroBasket Final

Nigeria’s D’Tigress will face 11-time African champions Senegal in the final of this year’s FIBA women’s AfroBasket in Kigali, Rwanda.

In the second semi-final played on Thursday, Senegal defeated Mali 75 – 65 to reach the final for the first time since 2019.

Earlier on Thursday, reigning African champions D’Tigress outclassed hosts Rwanda 79 – 48.

The last time D’Tigress faced Senegal in the final was at the 2019 edition (hosted by Senegal) which the Nigerian team won.

While Senegal last won the FIBA AfroBasket in 2015 when they defeated hosts Cameroon in the final.

The final between D’Tigress and Senegal will hold on Saturday, August 5.



