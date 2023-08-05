Super Falcons Can’t Stop England From Winning 20

Former England international, Karen Carney has insisted that the Super Falcons can’t stop the Lioness from winning the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Recall that England face Nigeria in the last-16 on Monday, after wrapping up the group stage with an emphatic 6-1 victory against China.

Speaking at an event with Powerleague ahead of hosting a series of free football training sessions for young female players at Shepherds Bush on August 16, Carney said she felt more confident about England’s chances following the win over China.

‘I definitely think that England can win the World Cup and I’m even more confident now after the China performance.

‘There’s a big belief in the England squad now that they can go all the way. I think we have to get behind them and push them to achieve something special.

‘Tournament football is all about peaking at the right time and we have already seen some big teams exit the tournament. I think England have…