2023 WWC:’We Will Exploit Their Weaknesses’

England head coach, Sarina Wiegman says the Lionesses will exploit Nigeria’s weaknesses in their Round of 16 encounter at 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The European champions will take on the Super Falcons at the Lang Park, Brisbane on Monday morning.

The Super Falcons are unbeaten in the competition with one win and two draws.

Wiegman said the West Africans are a tough nut to crack but insisted they will find a way to beat Randy Waldrum’s side.

“Everyone who plays us wants to beat us. That’s nothing new,” Wiegman was quoted by BBC.com.

“The games have been very competitive. Nobody can be complacent because that’s inappropriate.

“I think Nigeria have done really well in this tournament and were in a very hard group. We all saw they did very well.

“They are an athletic team, quick in the transition and also want to play. We are aware of their strengths. What we will try to do is exploit their weaknesses.”

