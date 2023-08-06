Approach England Game With A Winning Mental

Former Super Eagles Winger, Tijani Babangida has advised the Super Falcons not to show the Three Lionesses of England any form of respect in the round of 16 of the ongoing 2023 Women’s World Cup.

Recall that Nigeria will battle England for a place in the quarter finals of the competition on Monday morning.

In a chat with Completesports.com, Babangida stated that the Super Falcons must approach the game with a positive mindset of winning the game against England.

“The Super Falcons have what it takes to shock England on Monday. I am confident because we have the players to get the job done.

“One important thing the players must do is never to show any form of respect to England. They must approach the game with a positive mindset of winning the game , and so shall it be at the end of 90 minutes.”

