Bassey Buzzing After Scoring Maiden Fulham Goal

Calvin Bassey is in a boisterous mood after scoring his first goal for Premier League club Fulham.

Bassey grabbed the winning goal in Fulham’s 2-1 friendly win against Hoffenheim on Saturday.

The Nigeria international was also named Man of the Match.

“The most important thing is that the team winning the game and go into the new season with a good feeling,” Bassey told the club’s official website after the game.

“I’m buzzing, every kid’s dream is to play in the Premier League and hopefully I do enough for the manager to put me in the starting lineup and I do my best for the team.

“t was a balanced game as Hoffenheim are a good team. We created the chances and scored them.”

The 23-year-old joined Fulham from Eredivisie giants Ajax last month.

