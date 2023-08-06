Nigeria’s House Of Reps Congratulates D’ Tigress, Sues For Peace Among Sports Stakeholders

Nigeria’s national women’s basketball team, D’ Tigress, have received a commendation from the Chairman House of Reps Committee on Sports, Honourable Ekene Adams Abubakar for their sterling performance at the Afro Basketball Championship in Rwanda.

The Nigerian team were crowned champions for the 4th consecutive time after they defeated Senegal by 84- 74 to emerge champions in Kigali, Rwanda.

“Congratulations to our girls for winning the Afro Basketball Championship, they are truly the champion of Africa. This victory is heartwarming and an indication that they can rule the world if given the opportunity,” Abubakar stated.

“This shows that hard work, commitment and team spirit pays. We are glad that these girls keep soaring. We are indeed proud of the team and we will continue to give them necessary support to excel. We celebrate a great team and their performance should spur the Falcons to victory against England in the Women’s World Cup on going in Australia and New…