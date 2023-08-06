Super Falcons Target Third Consecutive Win Against England

European champions Three Lionesses of England and nine-time Africans champions Nigeria’s Super Falcons will clash in the round of 16 of the 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

This is the second time England and the Falcons will come face to face in the senior women’s World Cup.

To get to the knockout stage, the Super Falcons finished second in Group B behind Australia and ahead of Olympic champions Canada and debutant Republic of Ireland.

After holding Canada to a goalless draw, the Super Falcons shocked Australia 3-2 before settling for another goalless draw with Ireland.

For England, it was three wins out of three in Group D which had 1999 World Cup runners-up China, Denmark and Haiti.

Ahead of Monday’s fixture, Completesports.com’s JAMES AGBEREBI takes a look at how the Super Falcons have fared in their previous three meetings with England.

The Super Falcons first meeting with England was in the group stage of the 1995 edition of the…