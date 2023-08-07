2023 WWC: ‘I’m Proud Of Them’ – Super Falcons Boss Waldrum Hails Players Despite Defeat To England

Super Falcons head coach, Randy Waldrum has showered encomium on his players despite their failure to make it to the quarter-finals at the ongoing 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The former African champions were eliminated by the European champions England in the last-16.

The Three Lionesses won the encounter 4-2 on penalties after regulation and extra time failed to produce a goal.

The Super Falcons were the better side in the game and carved out enough chances to come out with a win.

The West Africans also hit the cross bar twice and came close twice in extra time.

“I’m so proud of them, to come in and play like we did tonight. We had every opportunity to get it done. Unfortunately, we couldn’t quite get it done,” the American was quoted by FIFA.com.

“We had the best chances, we hit the crossbar twice. When it gets to penalties, it’s anyone’s game.”

