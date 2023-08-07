2023 WWC: I’m Totally Heartbroken —Oliseh Laments Super Falcons Loss To England

Former Nigeria international Sunday Oliseh has expressed his disappointment following the Super Falcons exit in the round of 16 at the 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup.

The Falcons lost 4-2 to England on penalty shootout after 120 minutes of football ended goalless.

Lauren James was sent off with three minutes left to play but the Three Lionesses held on to take the game to spot kicks.

While substitute Desire Oparanozie and Michelle Alozie missed for the Falcons, Rasheedat Ajibade and Christy Ucheibe scored.

Despite missing the first kick in the shootout, England converted their next four attempts.

Reacting to the defeat, 1994 AFCON and 1996 Atlanta Olympic gold winner, Oliseh, praised the players for their impressive display.

“I am totally heartbroken but at the same time so proud of our “Extra Super” Falcons today. In spite of all the hardship & at times inhuman mistreatment, they have put Nigeria back up in world Football. God bless them all!!“

Nigeria’s best…