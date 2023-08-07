Arsenal Reject Monaco Offer For Balogun

Premier League club Arsenal have rejected Monaco’s offer for American striker Folarin Balogun this summer transfer window.

According to the Athletic, Monaco turned down a verbal proposal for Balogun last week. The club have now formally presented a written offer for the 22 year old which also wasn’t accepted by the Gunners.

The London based club value Balogun at about £50 million. The player will reportedly command a hefty fee to leave the Emirates.

The youngster had an exciting breakout season on loan at French Ligue 1 team Reims last term as he netted 21 goals and provided two assists in 37 league games.

Monaco are on the search for a striker after Swiss striker Breel Embolo sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury during a training session. Embolo is projected to be out of action for many months.

Balogun has also been linked with a move to Serie A club Inter Milan this window. However it is unclear if the club have the budget to acquire the budding talent.

Balogun…