Falcons Hailed By Peseiro After Loss To England

Super Eagles head coach Jose Peseiro has hailed Nigeria’s Super Falcons despite their ouster from the 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup.

The Falcons lost 4-2 on penalties after holding the European champions to a 0-0 in regulation time.

Star player Lauren James was sent off in the 87th minute for standing on Michelle Alozie but the Falcons failed to capitalise on the numerical advantage.

In the shootout, substitute Desire Oparanozie and Alozie missed their kicks while England converted four of their five attempts.

Commenting after the defeat, Peseiro urged the Falcons players not to relent.

The Portuguese coach wrote on Twitter:“What an extraordinary World Cup, you showed the world that Nigeria is here!

“Keep your chins up, Super Falcons… You did your country proud.

“Congratulations and keep up the good work!”

The Falcons have now lost in two meetings against England at the FIFA women’s World Cup.

In their first encounter in the group stage of the 1995 edition in…