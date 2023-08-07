FBN Graduates Senior Management Development Programme

Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, CEO, FirstBank (eighth right) with graduands of the fourth edition of the FirstBank Senior Management Development Programme (SMDP), held recently at Oriental Hotels, Lagos.

The SMDP is an intensive skill development programme structured to enhance core leadership and business competencies of selected senior management staff within the Bank and 20 successful participants were graduated in the recently concluded fourth edition.

SMDP is one of the three core leadership programmes aimed at internally identifying and developing high-potential talents positioned to take up the mantle of the next generation of the Bank’s leaders. Leadership Acceleration Programme (LAP) and FirstBank Management Associate Programme (FMAP) are the others.

