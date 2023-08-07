How to Play and Win

Lucky numbers have become hugely popular with South Africans in recent years, mainly due to the possibility of winning massive payouts with very small stakes. Within this guide, we’ll walk you through through everything you need to know about Lucky Numbers, how to play on Hollywoodbets and how you can win.

What are Lucky Numbers?

Punters can bet on Lotto draws from around the round with most of the countries Lotto draws covered. The first and most important point to note is that when you bet on Lucky Numbers you are not directly betting on the lotto draw. Hollywoodbets offer you fixed odds on a specific number of selections in the lotto draw. Eg. you will be offered set odds of 55/1 if you correctly choose two numbers from the SA Lotto. Three correct numbers have set odds of 550/1. There are various other odds offers for Lucky Numbers.

Hollywoodbets allows players to bet on the different national Lotto draws, so basically there are draws taking place throughout the day and…