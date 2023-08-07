No Regret Skipping My Breakfast To Watch Super

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar has revealed that he has no regret skipping his breakfast to watch the Super Falcons’ round of 16 loss against England in the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

Recall that Nigeria were eliminated from the tournament after after losing to the Three Lionesses of England on penalties.

The round of 16 match ended 0-0 after regulation and extra time, giving Nigeria a chance to win a knockout match at the Women’s World Cup for the first time in nine trips to the global tournament.

But European champion England won the shootout 4-2 when substitute forward Chloe Kelly converted the last kick.

Reacting to the game via his official twitter handle, Atiku stated that the Super Falcons have every reason to hold their heads high.

“We may have lost to England in a penalty shootout, but the @NGSuper_Falcons have every reason to hold their heads high. I still have no regrets about skipping my…