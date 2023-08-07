Okobi Lauds Super Falcons Despite Defeat To E

Nigerian forward Ngozi Okobi has lauded the Super Falcons despite their defeat to England in the round of 16 stage of the ongoing 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The Three Lionesses of England defeated the Super Falcons of Nigeria 4-2 on penalty kicks after the game ended goalless in regulation time on Monday, August 7 at Lang Park in Brisbane.

The Super Falcons started the game on the front foot pressuring the Three Lionesses.

The Three Lionesses were given a penalty kick in the 31st minute after Rasheedat Ajibade brought down Rachel Daly in the 18 yard box.

However after a VAR review by the referee the penalty kick was cancelled.

Barcelona Femeni striker Asisat Oshoala was brought in from the bench in the 57th minute.

England forward Lauren James was red carded for standing on Michelle Alozie in the 87th minute of the encounter.

The game ended in a stalemate after 90 minutes and the game proceeded to extra time.

Alozie missed a glorious chance to…