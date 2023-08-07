We Were Not At Our Best Against Nigeria

Three Lionesses of England goalkeeper Mary Earps has admitted that the European champions were not at their best despite defeating Nigeria’s Super Falcons.

England advanced into the quarter-finals after edging the Falcons 4-2 on penalties after 120 minutes of football ended goalless, in Monday’s round of 16 clash at the 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup.

Earps and her teammates had to do it the hard way following the sending off of star player Lauren James.

Reflecting on the game, Earps praised the Falcons for their impressive performance.

“Obviously just happy we got the job done in the end and onto the next one,” she said.

“I think all wins are significant and obviously you’re trying to get as far in the competition as possible. Nigeria played really, really well and I don’t think we were at our best.”

Earps, who was named Player of the Match, gave her thoughts on the James’ sending off.

“We went down to 10 and it was a tough, tough game for us but I’m…