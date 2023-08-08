2023 WWC : Alozie Rues Super Falcons Defeat To England

Super Falcons defender Michelle Alozie has expressed disappointment her disappointment following the team’s ouster from the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The Super Falcons were knocked out at the Round of 16 stage by the Three Lionesses of England on Monday.

Randy Waldrum’s side bowed 4-2 on penalties.

The Super Falcons took control and dominated the game from the first minute but didn’t have any goal to show for their great display.

Ashleigh Plumptre and Asisat Oshoala came close to scoring for the team during the pulsating encounter.

The game went to penalties after 120 minutes and Alozie missed her spot kick in the penalty shootout along with Desire Oparanozie.

Following the defeat Alozie, took to the social media to reflect on their World Cup adventure.

“Self disappointment overcasted with overwhelming pride for my teammates, gratitude for the journey, and glory to…