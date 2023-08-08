2023 WWC: How Gallant Super Falcons Rated In Defeat To England

Completesports.com’s ADEBOYE AMOSU rates the performance of Super Falcons players in their last-16 encounter against the Three Lionesses of England at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup…
CHIAMAKA NNADOZIE 8/10
Produced a number of good saves in the thrilling contest. She however couldn’t prevent her side from going out of the competition.
MICHELLE ALOZIE 7/10
The right-back missed from the spot and fluffed a good chance in extra time. Otherwise it was another superb display from the defender.
OSINACHI OHALE 81/0
Solid as ever, the veteran centre-back didn’t put a foot wrong for the entire duration of the game.
TOSIN DEMEHIN 8/10
Demehin recovered from an early mistake to post another superb display for the Super Falcons. She is certainly one for the future.
ASHLEIGH PLUMPTRE 8/10
The former Leicester City defender hit the crossbar in the first half. It’s sad we won’t see her ahain in this competition.
HALIMAT AYINDE 7/10
She made it difficult for England to gain a…
Source: Complete Sports