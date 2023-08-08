Amusan Not Listed As AFN Releases Squad List For 2023 World Athletics Championship

The Athletic Federation of Nigeria (AFN)on Tuesday released Nigeria’s squad list for the 2023 World Athletics Championship in Budapest, Hungary, Completesports.com reports.

This year’s Championship will hold from 19 to 27 August.

According to a release from the athletic body, notable Nigerian male athletes like Itshekiri Usheoritshe, Ashe Favour, Seye Ogunlewe, Alaba Akintola, Fakorede Adekalu, Karlington Anunagba, and Enekwechi Chukwuebuka (shot put) were listed.

For the females, Ese Brume, George Patience Okon, Sucess Umukoro, Favour Ofili, Rosemary Chukwuma and Ruth Usoro made the cut.

Also included are Deborah Oke, Imaobong Uko, Nse Uko and Pamela Amaechi.

Meanwhile, world record holder in the 100m hurdles Tobi Amusan was not listed due to charges against her by Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) for missing three doping tests.

Amusan was charged with three missed drug tests in a 12-month…