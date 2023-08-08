BBNaija Star, Tacha Loses N500,000 Bet On Super

Nigerian TV reality star, Natacha Akide, aka Tacha, is already counting her loses after she lost N500,000 bet on Super Falcons in the round of 16 of the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

Tacha prior before the game against England had announced via her twitter handle that she would be placing a N500,000 bet on Super Falcons to beat England.

“I’m about to bet 500k on ya heads Ohh!! So abeeg!! Bring it home #ENGNGA #FIFAWWC #ENG #NGA.”

However, after the team lost 4-2 on penalties against the Three Lionesses, the BBNaija star few hours later expressed her disappointment to have lost her bet.

she wrote “Jesus,” with sad emoji in another tweet.

