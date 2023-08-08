FIFPRO To Help Super Falcons Players Get Unpaid Monies

FIFPRO has announced that it will assist Super Falcons players in getting their outstanding bonus payments, camp allowances and other expenses from the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

FIFPRO disclosed this in a statement released on their Twitter handle on Twitter.

The NFF and Super Falcons players have been embroiled in issues bothering on outstanding bonuses, allowances.

Prior to the kickoff of the World Cup, Super Falcons coach Randy Waldrum in an interview accused the NFF of owing him 14 months salary

Waldrum said the football owed some players bonuses from 2021.

The American also accused the NFF of misappropriation of the $960,000 disbursed by FIFA to all the teams that qualified for the 2023 World Cup.

After the Falcons’ exit from the ongoing tournament on Monday, FIFPRO described as regrettable that players have to go after the NFF to get what is due to them.

Also read: 2023 WWC: ‘I’m Sorry’ — England Star James Apologises To Alozie

The football body stated…