French Embassy Partners FAME Foundation For Para-Soccer Tournament In Kano

FAME Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), in partnership with the French Embassy in Nigeria, will be hosting the ‘Play It Dream It’ Para-Soccer Tournament in Kano.

The para-soccer tournament is part of events to commemorate the International Youth Day 2023 through sports and also provide a platform for individuals with disabilities to participate in sports, improve physical health, and increase awareness about the abilities and potential of persons with disabilities in Kano.

The tournament will feature eight para-soccer teams from Kano State and will provide an opportunity for people with disabilities to showcase their skills and abilities on the field. FAME Foundation is using sports to promote and break down barriers for people with disabilities,

Executive Director of FAME Foundation, Arabinrin Aderonke Ogunleye-Bello, told the media in Abuja that the event is aimed at inspiring every person living with disability through sports

“The tournament is open…