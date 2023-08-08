I Hope Ancelotti Will Continue As Real Madrid Manager -Mourinho

Roma coach Jose Mourinho is keen to see Carlo Ancelotti extend his stay with Real Madrid.

Ancelotti comes off contract in June and is expected to leave Real for the Brazil job.

But Mourinho says: “Ancelotti is better than ever.

“I tell you, as an ‘Ancelottian’ and Madridista, I hope he will continue with Real for a long time.

“I love career coaches, I am one myself. If they tell me this guy is big, I say ‘we’ll see, let’s hope, let’s hope he gets big’.

“But don’t tell me that someone who has been training for two years or someone who has also won something in the First Division is good, because for me to be great is to have a career and many titles, it is not to train a year or two and then disappear

