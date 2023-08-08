Ten Hag Eyes Two More Summer Signings For Man United

Erik ten Hag is reportedly still looking to add a new central defender and a midfield lynch-pin to Manchester United’s squad this summer.

Goalkeeper Andre Onana, Rasmus Hojlund, and attacking midfielder Mason Mount have all already signed contracts with the Red Devils.

According to Mirror Football, Ten Hag is interested in Amrabat, who he coached at Utrecht. And is eager to recruit a new central defender. He is said to be an admirer of Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo.

Several clubs are keeping an eye on the status of Amrabat, who appears destined to leave Fiorentina this summer. The 26-year-old visited the club’s training ground once more last month. But it’s thought that he is eager to leave the Serie A club.

The UEFA Europa Conference League runners-up informed the midfielder during the January transfer window that they would permit his summer departure if he stayed until the end of the…