‘There Is More To Come From England’ –Kelly

England’s Chloe Kelly has revealed that there is more to come from the Three Lionesses after their victory against the Super Falcons in the round of 16 of the ongoing 2023 Women’s World Cup.

Recall that the European champions had to survive extra-time and a player down after Lauren James was sent off towards the end of 90 minutes for violent conduct.

England however triumphed over Nigeria 4-2 on penalties.

Reacting after the game, Kelly stated that the team will keep pushing forward till the final.

“It’s amazing. Anything that’s thrown at us, we show what we’re capable of. We dug deep as a group, we believe in our ability and we believe in what we’re being told to do.

“This team is special, we did it at the Euros, we did it at the Finalissima and we’re here again tonight doing it. We keep pushing forward. There’s more to come from this special team.”

