2023 WWC: Super Falcons Fought For Africa – Alozie

Super Falcons defender Michelle Alozie says the gallant fight that the Super Falcons put up against England in the FIFA Women’s World Cup round of 16 was for Africa.

The Super Falcons bowed out of the competition on Monday after a goalless stalemate concluded with England advancing to the quarter-finals, courtesy of a 4-2 penalty shootout.

For the first time in the history of the FIFA Women’s World Cup, three African nations progressed to the round of 16, with Nigeria, Morocco and South Africa flying the African women’s football flag.

Speaking after the tightly contested affair, Alozie said they were disappointed, but proud of the fight they put up for Nigeria and the rest of Africa.

“I mean yeah, obviously this isn’t how we wanted our World Cup to end. We really had a lot of opportunities early on, myself included. We should have put them away sooner instead of letting it go to PK’s, especially with us being up one person but I can’t be more proud of this…