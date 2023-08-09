EPL To Investigate Chelsea Over Financial Breaches During Abramovich’s Ownership

Chelsea are under investigation by the Premier League over alleged financial breaches during Roman Abramovich’s ownership.

Chelsea’s new owners, Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital, reported irregularities to UEFA and the Premier League after their takeover in 2022.

In July, UEFA fined the Blues £8.6million for incomplete financial information.

And while the Premier League are yet to charge Chelsea, an investigation has now been opened, according to talkSPORT quoting The Times.

If found guilty of breaching financial rules, the west London club face a fine or even a points deduction in the league.

The charges relate to Abramovich’s time in charge at Stamford Bridge, who took over in 2003 and sold up in 2022.

The report adds the the Premier League will investigate payments made to secretive offshore companies.

It is further reported that the figures run into the millions and were not registered on the club’s annual financial report to the Football Association, Premier League…