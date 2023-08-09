I’m In Milan To Win Trophies – Chukwueze

Samuel Chukwueze says he joined Serie A giants AC Milan to win trophies, reports Completesports.com.

Chukwueze joined the Rooseneri from LaLiga club Villarreal in a deal worth €28m last month.

The 24-year-old started training with his new teammates this week and made his unofficial debut in a friendly against Monza on Tuesday night.

“I can’t wait to get started. I think we have the team to beat anyone in Serie A, so meeting Inter, Juventus, for sure we can beat them,”he was quoted by Football Italia.

“I didn’t come to watch or earn money, I’m here to win trophies. My work is to play football and write my name in the history of Milan, so that people will remember me in future. I want to make a name for myself and for Milan. I can’t come here and not win. My first priority is to win something, Scudetto, Champions League, Coppa Italia.”

