Leicester Defeat Burton Albion In Carabao Cup First Round

Super Eagles duo Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi were on target for Leicester City, who beat League One side Burton Albion to advance into the second round of the 2023/24 Carabao Cup.

In Wednesday’s tie, first half goals from Iheanacho and Ndidi was enough to send the Foxes into the next round.

Iheanacho opened the scoring just six minutes into the game with a cheeky back heel finish.

Two minutes into first half stoppage time Leicester doubled their lead thanks to Ndidi who finished well into the top corner from Iheanacho’s cutback.

It is now back-to-back wins for Leicester in the new season, after also securing a win in their first game in the Championship against Coventry last weekend.

Meanwhile, in the games played on Tuesday Joe Aribo and Paul Onuachu we’re subbed on in Southampton’s 3-1 loss at Gillingham and Semi Ajayi was benched as West Brom lost 2-1 to Stoke City.

