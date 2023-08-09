Ligue 1 Welcomes Montpellier’s Nigerian Signing Adams

Nigerian striker Akor Adams has been welcomed to the French topflight by its organisers Ligue 1.

Adams recently joined Montpellier from Norwegian club Lillestrom.

Before his exit from Lillestrom, the former Flying Eagles star had scored 15 goals in 15 league appearances this season.

Commenting on Adams’ move, Ligue 1, on Twitter, posted the picture of the Montpellier new signing alongside former Nigeria internationals Austin Okocha, Taye Taiwo, Vincent Enyeama and Serie A winner Victor Osimhen, who all once plied their trades in France.

The league body then wrote on their handle:”ANOTHER NIGERIAN TALENT IN LIGUE 1 🇳🇬🔥.”

In August 2018, Adams joined Norwegian side Sogndalfrom Jamba Football Academy in Nigeria.

He made his debut for the club on 28 August 2018 he missed much of the 2020 season due to injury.

His contract with Sogndal expired at the end of the 2021 season but ended the season with 10 goals in 28 games.

On 2 December 2021, he signed a three-year…