Man City Launch Bid For Paqueta

Premier League champions Manchester City have launched a bid for West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta this current summer transfer window.

Having already seen Declan Rice depart to Arsenal this summer, the Hammers might demand a higher fee for Paqueta. West Ham are bidding for James Ward-Prowse from Southampton but they are yet to receive a positive response.

According to talkSPORT, they’ve seen their offers to sign Manchester United pair Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay turned down by Erik Ten Hag.

The Hammers are yet to make a signing this window, though Mexican defender Edson Alvarez is expected to join the club from Eredevisie outfit Ajax this summer.

However City are keen to add Paqueta to their squad after IIkay Gundogan transferred to Barcelona and Riyad Mahrez moved to the Saudi Pro League this summer.

Paqueta joined West Ham in the summer of 2022 from French Ligue 1 outfit Lyon. He signed a five year contract with the club.

Paqueta got four goals and three assists…