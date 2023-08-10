2023 WWC: Plumptre Proud Of Super Falcons Display In Australia And New Zealand

Ashleigh Plumptre has said she is proud of the Super Falcons display at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The Super Falcons lost 4-2 on penalties to England at the Round of 16 stage on Monday .

Despite the defeat, Plumptre took to Twitter to hail the team’s performance and reflect on the opportunity to explore her Nigerian heritage.

“Incredibly grateful for the opportunity to go deeper into my own identity, learn more about what it means to be “Naija spirit” and to showcase to the World what a unified, determined and empowered group of women are capable of achieving. Proud to be a Super Falcon,” she tweeted.

Plumptre was born and bred in England but qualifies to play for Nigeria through her paternal grandfather who is originally from Lagos Nigeria.

She made four appearances at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The Super Falcons have arrived Nigeria after their showing at the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

