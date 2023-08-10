CAF To Investigate Eto’o For Improper Conduct

Confederation of African Football (CAF) has said it has received written statements from football stakeholders in Cameroon to investigate FECAFOOT president Samuel Eto’o for alleged improper conduct.

In a statement released on Wednesday, CAF said it is looking into these requests based on and in accordance with the its Statutes and Regulations.

The football body stated that while the allegations are prima facie serious, Eto’o is presumed to be innocent until an appropriate judicial body concludes otherwise.

CAF added that it will make no further announcement while the investigations are ongoing and will only make public statements when the proceedings have come to an end.

Last month amateur football clubs in Cameroon called for the resignation of Eto’o.

The clubs cited “grave irregularities” in the organisation and has expressed concerns over several issues, including changes to the…