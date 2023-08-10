Football.com Signs José Mourinho As Global Brand Ambassador

Football.com, the recently launched football gaming, betting and media platform is thrilled to announce a momentous partnership with renowned football icon, José Mourinho. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the world of football and igaming, as Mourinho will be appointed as the inaugural global Brand Ambassador for Football.com.

With a famous passion and a remarkable career in football that spans decades, José Mourinho perfectly embodies the spirit of Football.com. As the platform’s global Brand Ambassador, Mourinho will bring his unparalleled expertise and insights to enhance the overall experience for football enthusiasts and gaming aficionados.

Football.com aims to create an innovative and immersive category-defining football hub that combines football, media and gaming like never before. The platform has already launched a licensed real money gaming offering in select countries where there is a fervent passion for the sport of football and has a global…