Guardiola: Manchester City Can’t Win Treble Again

Pep Guardiola says it will be impossible for Manchester City to repeat last season’s treble winning campaign.

The Citizens won the Premier League, Emirates FA Cup and UEFA Champions League last season.

Manchester City will begin the new campaign with an away fixture against Burnley at the Turf Moor on Friday.

Guardiola warned fans not to expect a repeat of their record-breaking season.

“I think it will be impossible to do what we have done last season,” Guardiola told a news conference on Thursday.

“It’s once in a lifetime. I said to the players: ‘Forget about it, We climbed the highest mountain last season with what we have done.’

“But the last two days we came down from the mountain and we start from there. “There will be a lot, a lot of difficulties to climb the mountain as high as possible.

“Our football, our behaviours, our mentality will dictate how the season…