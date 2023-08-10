How Super Falcons Shared Beds In Camp –Onumonu

Super Falcons forward, Ifeoma Onumonu has revealed that the team had to share beds in camp during their preparation for the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

Recall that Nigeria was knocked out from the Round of 16 of the competition by England after losing 4-2 on penalties.

However, in an interview with Guardian, Onumonu, who led the line for the African nation against the Lionesses, highlighted the difference in support that both teams receive back home

‘I’ve seen what England has access to. In Nigeria we don’t have access to much.

‘Our training fields aren’t great. Where we sleep isn’t great. Sometimes we share beds.

‘It’s not good enough. In terms of recovery we don’t have much of any of that. We don’t have access to a gym in camp in Nigeria. There’s a lot that needs to be done.’

“We do what we can because we love playing for our country but hopefully they make it easier for us to do our best Back home the pitches aren’t great. The grass is rocky, bumps…