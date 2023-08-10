‘Moment Was Unbelievable’ — Dessers Elated To Get Off The Mark For Rangers

Cyriel Dessers can’t hide his excitement after opening his goal account for Glasgow Rangers.

The Nigeria international scored the second goal for Rangers in Wednesday night’s 2-1 UEFA Champions League qualifying fixture against Swiss club Servette.

Dessers reflected on what was a massive personal moment for him.

“That moment was unbelievable. Of course, you dream of scoring at Ibrox in front of this crowd, and to feel the emotion it’s amazing and it is an amazing feeling,”the forward told Rangers TV.

“I am happy that it was an important goal that we got the win out of.

“Saturday was a tough loss, but that didn’t make us a bad team suddenly. We know what our qualities are and we wanted to show it in front of our own crowd and get a good start and get the energy and get the energy in the stadium as well.

“We got it – the fans were amazing today, especially in the…